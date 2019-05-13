Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first domino in the Boston Celtics’ extremely important offseason will fall Tuesday night when the lottery determines the top 14 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The C’s will own three or four first-round picks in this year’s draft depending on what happens in the lottery, and how the ping-pong balls bounce could go a long way toward shaping Boston’s overall roster moving forward.

The Celtics hold their own first-rounder (No. 22) and the Los Angeles Clippers’ first-rounder (No. 20), which already have been determined by reverse order of regular season record. They’ll also hold the Sacramento Kings’ first-rounder, unless it lands at No. 1 overall, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ first-rounder, unless it lands among the top eight.

Given the uncertainty, it’s difficult to put together mock drafts before the NBA lottery. But that didn’t stop ESPN.com’s Jonathan Givony from releasing an updated mock draft Monday, taking into account where each team figures to pick come June 20.

Here’s a look at who Givony has the Celtics picking in this year’s draft, along with his quick breakdown:

— No. 14 (via Kings): Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga

With Boston’s bigs potentially hitting free agency, frontcourt could be a real position of need for the Celtics at the draft.

Clarke’s versatility as a rim-protecting, pick-and-roll-switching lob-catcher is intriguing on this roster. He will turn 23 prior to his first NBA game and should be ready to step in and help right away.

— No. 20 (via Clippers): Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech

The Celtics are loaded at the guard spots, but with both Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier entering free agency, finding a strong backup in the draft would be wise.

Alexander-Walker is coming off an outstanding sophomore season, making significant strides on both ends of the floor. He has the perimeter-shooting ability, length, feel and versatility that Boston typically covets.

— No. 22 (own pick): Keldon Johnson, F, Kentucky

Danny Ainge has long valued toughness, versatility and 3-point shooting — all strengths for Johnson.

Although his struggles creating offense off the dribble caused his stock to fall somewhat, Johnson won’t need to be much of a ball handler on a team with this much star power.

There’s a 43.6 percent chance of the Grizzlies’ first-round pick landing outside the top eight, in which case it would convey to the Celtics. If it doesn’t convey, the pick is top-six protected for 2020 and unprotected for 2021.

The Celtics have a whole bunch of questions to answer this offseason, with Kyrie Irving’s free agency and a potential pursuit of Anthony Davis on the table. The madness begins, to some extent, Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images