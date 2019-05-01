Here’s Who Will Replace Jason Witten In ESPN ‘Monday Night Football’ Booth

ESPN will replace Jason Witten with an in-house option.

The network announced Tuesday that Booger McFarland will join the booth for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcasts in 2019. He’ll serve as an analyst alongside play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore, while Lisa Salters will work as the sideline reporter. John Parry joins the crew as an officiating analyst.

Sound familiar? Well, that’s because McFarland served as a field-level analyst in 2018, with Witten working in the booth. Witten came out of retirement to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys after one season, though, and ESPN will turn to McFarland rather than bringing in a new face.

“Booger’s insight, personality and passion for the game make him the right person for the job,” Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production, said, according to a press release. “He and Joe have been close friends since they helped ESPN launch the SEC Network five years ago. Their chemistry together in the booth — and with Lisa — will give us a team that fans want to spend Monday nights with this fall.”

There were rumors ESPN tried to replace Witten with Peyton Manning, but that reported effort didn’t go anywhere. Thus, the broadcast will consist of familiar faces this season, for better or worse.

