Here’s Why Artemi Panarin’s First-Period Goal Counted, Wasn’t Reviewed

With the Boston Bruins ahead 2-0 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs second round, the Columbus Blue Jackets got an important goal back.

Shortly before the midway point of the period, Seth Jones fired a shot from the point that hit a teammate and flipped up into the protective netting, then trickled back onto the ice. The officials didn’t notice that the puck had hit the netting, so there was no whistle. Oliver Bjorkstrand then gathered the loose puck and fired it over to Artemi Panarin, who buried Columbus’ first goal at 8:46.

Many wondered why the goal wasn’t reviewed, and it appears we have the answer.

Puck off mesh? Here's the only way the Situation Room can get involved…key words…"DIRECTLY" and "IMMEDIATELY"#StanleyCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Xh3r7cZdE5 — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) May 3, 2019

Whether or not you agree with the rule, it was enforced correctly.

