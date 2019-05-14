Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Madison Bumgarner-to-Boston Red Sox rumors barely are in their infancy, but don’t be surprised if they’re full-grown within a matter of weeks.

The San Francisco ace reportedly is on the trade market with the 17-23 Giants already looking to move some of their veteran core. And the Red Sox, despite being on Bumgarner’s eight-team no-trade list, actually are a possible destination for the 29-year-old lefty.

(You can click here to gain a better understanding of why being on Bumgarner’s no-trade list is a good thing for Boston.)

Buster Olney on Tuesday ranked the top 10 landing spots for Bumgarner, and the ESPN baseball insider included the Red Sox in his list.

Here’s the top 10:

1. San Diego Padres

2. St. Louis Cardinals

3. Philadelphia Phillies

4. Houston Astros

5. Milwaukee Brewers

6. Minnesota Twins

7. New York Yankees

8. Red Sox

9. Atlanta Braves

10. Los Angeles Angels

“The need might be there,” Olney wrote, “But the bullpen will likely be their priority in this summer’s market.”

Whether the Red Sox would want to do what it takes to land Bumgarner is anyone’s guess. And whether Bumgarner still is worth surrendering elite prospects via trade is even more debatable. Still, if you’re looking for a rental with championship pedigree, it’s hard to find a better option than Bumgarner.

He’s a four-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a World Series MVP. The North Carolina native is 112-87 with a 3.07 ERA in 264 career appearances (261 starts).

Bumgarner is just 2-4 this season with a 4.04 ERA in nine starts for the Giants, who are 17-23 and in last place in the National League West.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images