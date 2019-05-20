Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Backes likely does not need any extra motivation heading into his first Stanley Cup Final.

Right now, the Bruins are awaiting their opponent for the Cup Final as the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks duke it out in the Western Conference Final, and Backes might have some rooting interest. Backes, a 13-year veteran, played the first 10 years of his career with the Blues, and was the team’s captain from 2011-16.

The vet said he is wishing the Blues well, but all the pleasantries will go away once the Final is set.

“Wishing St. Louis well, but once our opponent is picked those well wishes will be rescinded and it’s on,” Backes said, via Bruins.com’s Eric Russo. “We’ll see who it is and we’ll be prepared for it.”

Backes was drafted by the Blues in 2003 and obviously built a number of a relationships in St. Louis during his tenure.

“I was looking at their team. There’s maybe nine, maybe 10 guys that I played with if you count some of the younger guys, (Ivan) Barbashev or Sammy Blais that’s come up that was property of St. Louis while I was there,” said Backes. “I know their captain (Alex Pietrangelo) pretty well. He’s a pretty good friend of mine.

“But we’ll learn to hate each other over a seven-game series and rekindle our friendship after that if that’s the case…wish them the best, but when that series starts it doesn’t matter what emblem is on the other side, that Spoked-B is gonna be all we’re thinking about.”

Backes has played in 11 of 17 games for the Bruins in the playoffs, and has provided a nice jolt to the lineup at times, with two goals and five points and a plus-1 rating.

While Backes might not be much more than a role player for the Bruins, it would be very interesting to see the vet chase his first Cup against his former team (which also is chasing their first Stanley Cup).

