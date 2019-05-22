Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eric Ebron has his sights set on an NFL record, and he knows a healthier diet would go a long way in helping him achieve the milestone.

Ebron is fresh off a career season, his first with the Indianapolis Colts. After logging 11 combined touchdowns over the course of four campaigns with the Detroit Lions, the 10th overall pick in the 2014 draft racked up 13 receiving scores in 2018. The 26-year-old hopes to swell that total by at least four this season, which would match the high mark for a tight end set by Rob Gronkowski in 2011.

“I believe Gronk still holds the record for the most touchdowns (receptions by a tight end), which is 17,” Ebron said, per ESPN’s Mike Wells. “So if I want to do anything that is going to be real spectacular … I’ve got to go get 17. And if I go get 17, then what do I do? I help my team win games. I did that, proved that and I feel like if I’m at my best, then I feel like this team will be at their best.”

So, how will Ebron go about taking his game to the next level? For starters, his offseason training has included a stricter nutrition plan.

“I’m a snacker,” Ebron said. “When it comes to the night, we put the kids to sleep and that pantry looks real good so I could tear that thing up. I can’t do that no more. … I’m on a diet, trying to be the best person I can be. I cut out of a lot of BS.”

The Colts bolstered their receiving corps in the offseason with the free-agent signing of Devin Funchess and drafting of Parris Campbell, both of whom could take away touches from Ebron. And after a breakout season, opposing teams will be much keener on defending Ebron, especially in the red zone.

All things considered, Ebron has his work cut out for him in trying to reach Gronkowski’s record.

