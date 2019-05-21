Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday will mercilessly halt a certain Boston sports drought at a grueling 113 days.

Prior to the start of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, you’d have to go all the way back to the first Sunday in February for the last time a Boston team competed on the championship stage. The New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl championship on that night in Atlanta, just over three months after the Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series in the last 15 years.

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour won’t be completely rooting against the Bruins in the Cup Final, but it’s safe to say he won’t be devastated if Lord Stanley is claimed by the Western Conference.

Brind’Amour joked that while he roots for Chara (fitness buffs united), Boston has won enough things lately and he’d like to see someone new do it. (Muting this tweet) — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) May 21, 2019

Can you blame him?

The Bruins will go toe-to-toe with either the St. Louis Blues or San Jose Sharks. The Blues currently hold a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images