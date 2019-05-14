Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Boston Celtics legend will serve as one of three “siren sounders” for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

We’re talking, of course, but the legendary Rasheed Wallace.

The University of North Carolina product will join Panthers stars Luke Kuechly and Christian McCaffrey in firing up Hurricanes before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. No word yet on how the Celtics feel about this act of betrayal.

Wallace averaged 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 2009-10, his only season with the Celtics. He then retired for two years before returning to play for the New York Knicks in the 2012-13 campaign, his last in the NBA.

The big man never played for the Charlotte Hornets, Bobcats, nor Hornets-reincarnate. The Philadelphia native played two seasons at UNC, enough to make him an icon in the Carolina sports scene, apparently.

Game 3 between the Bruins and Hurricanes will start at 8 p.m. ET. The Bruins hold a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports