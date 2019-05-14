Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are rolling heading into Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Final matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes with a 2-0 series lead. Despite the momentum, the B’s should have their guard up heading into PNC Arena.

Carolina has a perfect 5-0 record at home this postseason, outscoring their opponents by an average of three goals per game. The Hurricanes special teams units also kick it up a notch at home, converting on 17.6 percent of power plays and killing off 80 percent of all penalties taken.

Boston boasts a 4-2 record on the road thus far, but will have their hands full in Raleigh, N.C.

