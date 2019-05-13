Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As if watching the Carolina Hurricanes try to figure it out on the ice wasn’t tough enough, Justin Williams gave us all one heck of an image to think about after the game.

The Boston Bruins thumped the Canes 6-2 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final, pushing the series to 2-0, and had Williams saying the Canes ate a “poop sandwich.”

Justin Williams: "Sometimes you’ve got to eat a poop sandwich. It doesn’t taste good, and you have to chew on it for a little bit, and we’ll have to do it for a couple days and get the taste out of our mouths next game.” — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 12, 2019

Well … at least he didn’t swear?

Have to think there are a few things Williams wants to take back from Sunday. Not sure which ranks higher, this truly terrible quote, or his lapse of judgement in a second-period tussle with Brad Marchand.

But this is not the first time the the Canes have been down 2-0 in these playoffs. They dropped Games 1 & 2 to the Washington Capitals in the first round, then came back to win in seven. So hey … maybe a “poop sandwich” is just what the Hurricanes need to get back in this series.

Who’s hungry?

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images