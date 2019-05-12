The Boston Bruins look to gain a two-goal edge over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Boston beat Carolina 5-2 in Game 1 after potting four goals in the third period. The B’s also will get back some reinforcement on the blueline in Charlie McAvoy, who was suspended for Game 1 after his hit to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal.
The Hurricanes look to even the series before heading home for Games 3 and 4.
Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 1:
When: Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images