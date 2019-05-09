Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are one series away from the Stanley Cup Final, and they’ll begin their battle for Eastern Conference supremacy with Game 1 Thursday night at TD Garden.

Boston reached the third round by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games and the Columbus Blue Jackets in six. The Hurricanes knocked off the reigning champion Washington Capitals in seven games before sweeping the New York Islanders.

The Bruins will be without top-pairing defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was suspended one game for an illegal check to the head of Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson. Steven Kampfer will take McAvoy’s place in the lineup.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 1:

When: Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images