Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The future of sports gaming is upon us, and professionals from across the region are preparing to learn more about just how it can (and likely will) impact both the sports and gaming industries — both on an individual basis and as a whole.

ICE VOX North America will host its first conference in Boston this week aimed at informing both the sports and gaming communities about the possibilities around the blooming legal sports gaming industry. Starting Tuesday, professionals will have the opportunity to explore what it possibly could bring following recent changes in sports gambling regulations nationwide.

Boston’s own ICE VOX conference will focus on five central themes: sports betting, iGaming, Esports, iLottery, and affiliate marketing.

Since the United States’ Supreme Court ruled against a 1992 federal ban on sports betting back in May 2018, the ever-growing popularity of the industry has only continued to blossom. Now, professionals throughout the sports industry are looking for ways to harness that energy and mold it into something truly special.

At ICE VOX, attendees will learn how to lay the groundwork for a healthy partnership between the sports and gambling industries while benefitting major stakeholders such as sports leagues and teams, casino operators, legislators, regulators and — of course — consumers.

The realm of iGaming, which ICE North America believes can be leveraged in pursuit of a “fully interactive consumer experience,” will also be explored this week. iGaming, otherwise known as interactive gaming, covers a variety of web-based, gambling-related activities like sports betting, poker and online casinos, meaning professionals will need to know the ins and outs of the Wire Act and how it impacts both them and the industry.

As sports gaming continues to flourish, experts are looking to re-examine Esports and the business model surrounding it. Experts will explore whether or not the availability of legal sports betting could indeed help revitalize the esports industry.

iLottery’s place in the interactive and legal sports betting industry will also be up for discussion at ICE VOX as experts look to integrate the two budding industries.

As sports betting is rolled out on a state-by-state basis, an increased focus on affiliate marketing will no doubt be key as well. With new products, new models and new competitors to cope with, there is plenty for professionals to take advantage of.

Attendees at this week’s conference are sure to gain a plethora of knowledge as ICE takes their international brand to the U.S. for the first time. With so many new and exciting things about the legal sports betting industry to explore, ICE VOX is sure to offer something for everyone.

Let the games (literally) begin.

Thumbnail photo via Suchat Pederson/The News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK