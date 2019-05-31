The St. Louis Blues will be shorthanded heading into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Department of Player Safety announced Thursday that Blues’ forward Oskar Sundqvist was suspended one game for boarding on Boston Bruins’ defenseman Matt Grzelcyk that occurred in the first period of Wednesday’s Game 2 at TD Garden.
Of course, a big announcement like this brings about reactions online, with some discussing the significance of Sundqvist’s Game 3 absense. The forward has racked up a team-high plus/minus rating while collecting nine postseason points.
Others, like TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, feel as though the suspension makes up for Sundqvist avoiding a five-minute major penalty.
Dale Arnold of NESN and WEEI added that, despite the suspension, the Blues still got the better of the deal here.
There are also plenty who feel as though Grzelcyk put himself in a vulnerable position, but former NHL enforcer Daniel Carcillo shared a solid angle of the hit, putting that argument to rest.
Puck drop for Saturday’s Game 3 is set for 8 p.m. ET in St. Louis.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images