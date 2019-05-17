Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Wagner put it all on the line for the Boston Bruins.

The fourth-line winger exited Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes after blocking a shot in the third period, and was sent back to Boston for further tests.

Wagner was back home watching as the Bruins punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes to complete a sweep of the Eastern Conference Final, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating the win.

Wagner became a fan favorite this season for his ability to grind on the fourth line while also showing off a sneaky good scoring touch. And while it was tough to see the Bruins without Wagner on ice as they celebrated their Game 4 victory, it’s pretty cool to see the “Mayor of Walpole,” still able to celebrate the victory.

No word yet on how severe Wagner’s injury is, but here’s to hoping he’ll be on hand for the Stanley Cup Final.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images