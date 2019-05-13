Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox steamrolled the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, and Donald Trump isn’t the least bit surprised.

The Red Sox completed a series sweep of the Mariners by a combined score of 34-8. But prior to the three-game set at Fenway Park, the club visited the nation’s capital to celebrate their 2018 World Series title at the White House. Trump, unsurprisingly, seems to believe the pit stop at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. provided Boston with some good fortune.

Has anyone noticed that all the Boston @RedSox have done is WIN since coming to the White House! Others also have done very well. The White House visit is becoming the opposite of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated! By the way, the Boston players were GREAT guys! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

It’s true, the Red Sox are 3-0 since visiting the White House. That said, Boston had won 13 of its last 19 games prior to meeting with Trump and Seattle had dropped 12 of its last 16 games before the weekend series at Fenway. So while Trump’s ego might blind him from seeing it otherwise, the Red Sox’s sweep of the Mariners wasn’t all that surprising given the way things had been trending.

Next on the docket for the Sox is a two-game interleague series against the Rockies beginning Tuesday in Boston. Even though Colorado currently is in fourth place in the National League West, Trump still likely will search for praise should the Red Sox take both games from the Rockies.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images