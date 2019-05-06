Is Game 4 Vs. Bucks ‘Must-Win’ For Celtics? Stephen A. Smith Thinks So

The Celtics came out strong in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series with the Bucks, but Games 2 and 3 were a different story, leaving Milwaukee with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.

The C’s could be in some serious trouble if they don’t right the ship Monday night in Game 4 at TD Garden.

In fact, Stephen A. Smith explained Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” why he believes Game 4 is a “must-win” for Boston.

Max Kellerman disagreed with Smith, insisting the Celtics still could come back to make the series competitive even if they fall into a 3-1 hole. But winning three straight games against the top-seeded Bucks sure would be a daunting task, especially with Game 5 and Game 7 (if necessary) being played in Milwaukee.

The Celtics, who swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round, were in good shape after beating the Bucks 112-90 in Game 1. The Bucks responded in a big way, winning Game 2 in Milwaukee and Game 3 in Boston to recapture home-court advantage.

