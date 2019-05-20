Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the primary goal of an NFL cornerback is to prevent quarterbacks from having success success when throwing in their direction, then J.C. Jackson already is among the NFL’s elite.

Don’t believe us? Well, the numbers don’t like.

Jackson, undrafted out of Maryland, emerged as a key contributor last season in the New England Patriots’ run to a victory in Super Bowl LIII. Sure, his propensity for committing penalties was and will continue to be a concern, but Jackson’s three interceptions and 24 tackles in limited time, along with clear coverage skills and a nose for the ball, teased potential stardom.

And then there’s this surprising stat from Pro Football Focus:

J.C. Jackson ranked first among corners in Passer Rating Allowed in 2018. Look for Jackson to build off of a successful rookie season.https://t.co/eXJo4HbPtB pic.twitter.com/WRdPd1kEFm — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) May 18, 2019

That’s right: Had the lowest passer rating allowed among all NFL cornerbacks.

Of course, this stat doesn’t come without a few caveats. For one, Jackson really didn’t emerge until Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, after which his playing time drastically increased. Furthermore, many of Jackson’s down-field penalties prevented big plays, which would have positively impacted opposing quarterbacks’ passer rating.

Those small gripes aside, Patriots fans should be awfully excited about Jackson’s future in New England’s secondary.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images