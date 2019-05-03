Islanders Vs. Hurricanes Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 4 Online

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to close out their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the New York Islanders on Friday night at PNC Arena.

After a convincing 5-2 victory in Game 3, Carolina has the opportunity to etch its name in the history books. After failing to reach the postseason in which of the last nine seasons, Rod Brind’Amour’s Hurricanes are primed to do something that the franchise has never done — sweep an opponent in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Hurricanes have not made it to the Eastern Conference finals since the 2008-09 season when they were swept by the Pittsburgh Penguins. And for what it’s worth, the Islanders have come back from a 3-0 series deficit to win a series once before in 1975.

Here’s how to watch Islanders-Hurricanes Game 4:

Start Time: Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images