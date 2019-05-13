Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have had the offense churning of late.

Boston steamrolled the Seattle Mariners 11-2 on Sunday afternoon, completing a three-game sweep at Fenway Park and extending its winning streak to five games.

Michael Chavis put in yet another impressive performance, driving in five runs on the day.

Chavis has been a massive spark plug for the Sox since he was called up, and Boston is 14-6 in games Chavis has appeared in.

With a tendency to launch massive homers, Chavis already has become massively popular with fans. And as it turns out, his teammates are enjoying his presence as well.

Slugger J.D. Martinez has been impressed with not only Chavis’ game performances, but the rookie’s display in batting practice as well.

Here’s how he summed it up:

From one power hitter to another. pic.twitter.com/PZEwKK9pNL — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 12, 2019

It’s true, Chavis has inflicted his share of trauma on a number of practice balls (and game balls). The rookie is batting .282 with six home runs and 14 RBI’s so if you’re heading to a Sox game sometime soon, do yourself a favor and get there early to watch Chavis dish out some pregame carnage.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images