The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 series lead in their Stanley Cup Final matchup with the St. Louis Blues on Monday, and Torey Krug’s monster hit was the highlight of the night.

Jake DeBrusk loved the hit from his teammate, telling reporters it got the crowd fired up, in addition to the rest of the team. When he brought it up to Krug on the bench, the defenseman didn’t give DeBrusk much to work with, as he was locked into their final stretch of the third period.

For DeBrusk’s complete reaction to the hit, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.