Ah, the internet.

Shortly after the Boston Bruins punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, a handful of players — from Jake DeBrusk to David Pastrnak — took to social media to share photos.

Chris Wagner, who was back in Boston for the Bruins’ Game 4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes due to an injury suffered in Game 3, couldn’t help but notice how quickly DeBrusk posted on Instagram. That led to him roasting his teammate, although DeBrusk clapped back with a somewhat NSFW response.

Wagner also made sure to provide a bit more traditional support.

The Bruins now will face either the St. Louis Blues or Sharks in the Cup Final. San Jose currently leads the Western Conference Final 2-1.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images