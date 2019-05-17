The Boston Bruins are heading to the Stanley Cup Final.
Boston punched their ticket to the Final with a 4-0 win, capping a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes and setting off a massive celebration on the ice.
Boston has been to the Final three times in the last decade, but for a number of Bruins, this will be their first trip to hockey’s biggest and brightest stage.
Among the first-timers is Jake Debrusk, who had a message for Bruins right after the conclusion of Game 4.
The Bruins will have a bit of a break until the Final begins as it awaits the winner of the St.Louis Blues-San Jose Sharks series. But make no mistake, Boston and TD Garden will be an absolute madhouse when Game 1 rolls around.
Let the countdown begin!
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images