The Boston Bruins are heading to the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston punched their ticket to the Final with a 4-0 win, capping a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes and setting off a massive celebration on the ice.

Boston has been to the Final three times in the last decade, but for a number of Bruins, this will be their first trip to hockey’s biggest and brightest stage.

Among the first-timers is Jake Debrusk, who had a message for Bruins right after the conclusion of Game 4.

The Bruins will have a bit of a break until the Final begins as it awaits the winner of the St.Louis Blues-San Jose Sharks series. But make no mistake, Boston and TD Garden will be an absolute madhouse when Game 1 rolls around.

Let the countdown begin!

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images