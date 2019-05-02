James White Reacts To Patriots Drafting, Signing Rookie Running Backs

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots seemed set at running back as they entered the 2019 NFL Draft, but then they threw a curveball and selected Alabama’s Damien Harris with the 87th overall pick.

Harris is 5-foot-10, 216 pounds and has the versatility to play as a big back or a pass-catcher in the Patriots’ offense. It’s unclear how the Patriots will divvy up snaps to their loaded stable of backs, but veteran James White is accepting of young blood in the running back room.

“Always,” White said Thursday at Gillette Stadium. “You never know who you’re going to need. Unfortunately, injuries happen, things happen and some guys are going to need to be ready. You’ve got to prepare them.”

The Patriots could have used Harris last season after injuries to Jeremy Hill, Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was forced to fill in at running back for two games. The Patriots are expected to carry White, Harris, Michel, Burkhead and Brandon Bolden on their 2019 roster.

White hasn’t met Harris yet, but he was impressed with what he saw from the Crimson Tide back in college.

“He’s a good football player,” White said. “Alabama’s a great program, and they pump those guys out of there each and every year. It will be good to get him in here and (undrafted free agent Nick) Brossette, get those guys, help them learn as much as possible and see what they can do to help us.”

White’s advice to Harris and LSU-product Brossette? Expect a tongue-lashing or two.

“Take the coaching, learn from it,” White said. “We’ve all been rookies before. You’re going to get yelled at more than everybody else. You just got to take the coaching, have fun most of all. Rookie year is a long year, but it’s built for learning. I learned a lot my rookie year. I didn’t play. I have plenty of stories.”

Harris carried the ball 477 times for 3,070 yards with 23 touchdowns in four seasons — three as a starter — at Alabama. He also caught 52 passes for 407 yards with two touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images