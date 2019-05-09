Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics rollercoaster season came crashing to an end Wednesday night, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Optional player interviews took place at the Auerbach Center on Thursday, where we heard from Jaylen Brown, who issued an apology to the Celtics fanbase. As the 22-year-old voiced, things didn’t go as they planned following the major expectations Boston entered the season with.

Jaylen Brown: “(In Boston) the expectation is a banner or nothing, and we came up with nothing. Definitely a letdown to the Celtics fan base. We apologize for that, but we build on it, we learn, and we try to build for the next opportunity." — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 9, 2019

Brown has shown this in the past, but that’s an impressively mature response for any 22-year-old.

Most Celtics fans would be able to tell you that when things went bad for this year’s team, they completely snowballed. Brown would agree with them.

Jaylen Brown: “We just didn’t have the fortitude when the tough times hit to push through.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 9, 2019

After discussing the team’s downfalls, the Celtics guard turned to the positive side, saying that he looks at things optimistically.

Jaylen: “The best days have yet to come for a lot of us.” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 9, 2019

We know it’s tough for Celtics fans to do this less than 24 hours after a blowout, season-ending loss, but this is the smart approach heading into what should be a very busy offseason for Danny Ainge and Boston’s front office.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images