Whatever clout James Holzhuer built up with New England Patriots fans the last few days has been blown to smithereens, never to be reassembled.

And, well, that’s what the 24-time “Jeopardy!” winner gets for cracking Deflategate jokes on the interwebs.

In case you missed it, Tom Brady on Sunday promised to eat a strawberry — a notorious no-no in his strict diet — if Holzhauer lost “Jeopardy!” on Monday. Holzhauer, a sports gambler by trade, eventually cruised to his 23rd straight victory, and afterward upped the ante with the Patriots quarterback.

That brings us to Tuesday night, when Holzhauer won yet again, raising his total winnings to a whopping $1,867,142. The victory prompted a predictable (yet still kind of funny) Patriots-cheating joke from a random Twitter user.

Holzhauer could have ignored the remark, but instead the 34-year-old did this:

All buzzers were tested and found to be at least 12.5 PSI https://t.co/asFzzaOPVr — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 21, 2019

Oh hell no.

Holzhauer clearly doesn’t realize what he’s done, because he still believes there’s a chance Brady will reach out to him again.

“I’ll just refresh @TomBrady’s Twitter to see if he’s talking about me” is a completely normal and healthy thing to say. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 21, 2019

Yeah, not happening.

Holzhauer already held the No. 2 spot for all-time “Jeopardy!” wins and prize money before his victory Tuesday night. He trails only “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings, who remains in the top spot on both lists with 74 victories and $2,520,700 in prize money.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images