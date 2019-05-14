Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the New England Patriots officially signed wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and offensive tackle Jared Veldheer on Monday, they were forced to cut two rookies.

The Patriots waived wide receiver Xavier Ubosi and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson to make room for Inman and Veldheer. The undrafted free agents quickly were snatched up by the New York Jets on Tuesday. The Jets claimed Ubosi and Anderson off waivers from the Patriots.

That means the Patriots aren’t on the hook for the remaining guaranteed portions of Ubosi and Anderson’s contracts. The move eventually will free up $35,000 ($10,000 for Ubosi and $25,000 for Anderson) in dead cap for the Patriots.

So, since the Patriots cut Ubosi and Anderson anyway, the Jets kind of did New England a favor by claiming them on waivers rather than waiting for the players to hit free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images