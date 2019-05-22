Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, isn’t this an interesting development.

The Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues will square up in the Stanley Cup Final, which begins Monday at TD Garden.

And besides the actual historical significance of the matchup, with the Blues qualifying for their first Final since they played the Bruins in 1970, there is some less important pop culture significance to the matchup.

Anyone with a Netflix account probably has made their way through “The Office,” and grew to love Jim and Pam. But the Final might have Office fans picking sides. John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert, is a Bruins fans hailing from Newton, Mass. Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam Beasley, is a known Blues supporter from the Midwest.

That led to a pretty awkward realization from Krasinski on Twitter on Tuesday.

That’s right. It’s Jim vs. Pam. Who ya got?

