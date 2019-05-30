Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Any championship club has its fair share of star players, but its a team’s depth that takes them to the next level. The 2018-19 Boston Bruins are no different, thanks to players like Joakim Nordstrom.

The 27-year-old did his best Gregory Campbell impersonation in the third period of Game 2, blocking two slap-shots on a critical penalty kill to keep Boston’s hopes alive. Nordstrom then deflected a Vladimir Tarasenko shot before gingerly skating off to end his shift. It was a heroic yet painful effort, but the fourth-line winger told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena Thursday that he feels “pretty good.”

“First of all, I feel pretty good,” Nordstrom said. “Obviously you get maybe a bruise or so, but nothing more than that. Just trying to keep the puck out of the net. Was lucky to be in the right spot there twice.”

Boston’s fourth line has been very solid during this postseason, and that continued in Game 2 with a goal from Nordstrom. Noel Acciari and Sean Kuraly have been great alongside the winger.

“Been getting some bounces here lately, our line,” Nordstrom said. “We’re just trying to not change much, the way we play. The way we’ve been playing has been working for us. That’s why we’re getting chances and it’s been nice to see them go in here lately. … I think just being relentless on the forecheck, winning battles and getting to those second and third opportunities. It’s been working well for us.”

.@Jo92No on his blocked shots in Game 2: "I feel pretty good…just trying to do whatever it takes to keep the puck out of the net." pic.twitter.com/DfM38m0xOe — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 30, 2019

Despite the loss, Nordstrom isn’t worried. Keeping a cool demeanor is key throughout the postseason, and the Swedish forward is doing just that.

“You never want to be too high, you never want to be too low. If you win one game, it doesn’t mean you win a series. If you lose one game, it doesn’t mean you lose three. Just got to refocus and get back and focus on next game.”

The St. Louis Blues will play host for Game 3 on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

