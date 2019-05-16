Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia 76ers were just shy of moving on the Eastern Conference Finals, but came up short in a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Three days after the crushing defeat, Joel Embiid shared an encouraging message with his followers on Twitter. In the tweet posted Wednesday evening, the star center indicated he’s ready to return to the court on a whole new level.

Check it out:

Hell of a season. Proud of my guys and I appreciate all the support you guys gave us all season long. Extremely disappointed and fell short of our goal but this is the motivation I needed and best believe I’ll be BACK EVEN BETTER AND STRONGER #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/sN7ufCM1pD — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 15, 2019

Embiid wants fans to continue to “trust the process,” but will they?

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images