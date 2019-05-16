The Philadelphia 76ers were just shy of moving on the Eastern Conference Finals, but came up short in a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
Three days after the crushing defeat, Joel Embiid shared an encouraging message with his followers on Twitter. In the tweet posted Wednesday evening, the star center indicated he’s ready to return to the court on a whole new level.
Check it out:
Embiid wants fans to continue to “trust the process,” but will they?
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images