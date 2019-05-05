Josh Smith To Start Monday For Red Sox In Series Opener Vs. Orioles

Josh Smith will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox Monday to open the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

With the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox, Smith is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA and 23 strikeouts. Smith will be pitching against Orioles’ David Hess, who is 1-4 with a 5.34 ERA and 22 strikeouts.

First pitch in Baltimore is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

For more on Monday night’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images