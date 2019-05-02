Judge Orders Robert Kraft To Appear In Court On This Date In May

Robert Kraft’s next date in court has been revealed.

Florida judge Leonard Hanser ordered the New England Patriots owner to appear in court May 21, according to The Associated Press. Hanser on Wednesday set the “calendar call,” during which he’ll determine whether Kraft and prosecutors are ready to proceed to trial in his misdemeanor prostitution-solicitation case. Kraft’s lawyers have appeared in court on his behalf so far in his legal saga, but he must attend the May 21 hearing personally.

Police say Kraft was caught on videotape receiving sex acts in exchange for money at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. Prosecutors charged him with two misdemeanor counts of solicitation, with the charges stemming from a widespread prostitution and human-trafficking sting that targeted multiple Florida massage parlors. Kraft apologized in a statement but has denied any illegal activity.

