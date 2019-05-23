Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

JuJu Smith-Schuster already seems pleased with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ current squad.

In fact, he thinks the team is already meshing well together months before the 2019 season even kicks off.

“The chemistry is on point,” Smith-Schuster told reporters Wednesday per ESPN. “Everyone is on the same page. Everyone is communicating. There’s really no — how do you say? — drama in our locker room.”

Considering the pot is still being stirred by ex-Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown following his departure from Pittsburgh, drama is last things the Black and Gold need behind the scenes. Despite that small blip on their radar, Smith-Schuster, who will take over Brown’s role as top receiver on the team come September, said he and the Steelers will continue to strive for success.

“I’m looking at my own team and how we do and how we win,” he said. “I would take five catches for 30 yards and win the game than have 10 catches and two touchdowns. It’s not really about myself at the end of the day. It’s about getting a Super Bowl.”

The 22-year-old doesn’t seem to mind being the young gun on the team, either.

“Being a young guy in a room … I feel like a French bulldog, you know, just barking at everybody,” he said. “At the same time, they’ve got dogs, too, so they can bark. I like that role.”

For now, however, Steelers fans will have to wait to see just how impressive this team chemistry actually is.

