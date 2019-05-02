Julian Edelman Enjoys Daughter’s First Baseball Game At Fenway Park

Julian Edelman has been living the life so far this offseason.

Between firing up TD Garden at Bruins and Celtics games, throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park and working out with Tom Brady at Boston College, the New England Patriots wide receiver has been making his post-championship rounds.

Since winning his third Super Bowl, Edelman has also been spending a lot of time with his 2-year-old, Lily. Danny Amendola joined the 32-year-old Saturday in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood to spend some time with the two of them.

Edelman took Lily to her first baseball game on Wednesday, as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Oakland Athletics to complete their first sweep of the 2019 season. Of course, Edelman made sure to snap a few pictures for Instagram.

Maybe her next stop will be TD Garden for some playoff hockey or basketball.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images