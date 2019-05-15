Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery caused some heads to spin, with the New Orleans Pelicans getting the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s draft.

It’s all but certain the Pelicans will take Duke product Zion Williamson with the pick, provided they don’t trade it. And while there likely will be plenty of teams lightning up the Pelicans’ phones over the coming weeks, one call might be coming from right down the street.

That’s because New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shared a photoshopped image of Williamson playing for the Saints.

Payton isn’t without competition, though. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reminded Payton (and everyone else for that matter) that he actually was the one to first recruit Williamson to the NFL.

It must be nice for Williamson to have some options.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images