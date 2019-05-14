Rob Gronkowski knows how to party, so certainly, Tuesday will be a big day for him.
The now-former New England Patriots tight end turned 30-years-old Tuesday, which prompted birthday wishes from all over the place.
One of said wishes came from Julian Edelman.
The Pats wide receiver shared a photo and video on Instagram. The photo was innocuous enough, as it was just a shot of the two of them on the gridiron. However, the video was of Gronk drinking from a funnel, held by Edelman.
Take a look.
We’d have to agree with Edelman, Gronk should have little issue “blowing the roof off” wherever he is.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images