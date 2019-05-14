Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski knows how to party, so certainly, Tuesday will be a big day for him.

The now-former New England Patriots tight end turned 30-years-old Tuesday, which prompted birthday wishes from all over the place.

One of said wishes came from Julian Edelman.

The Pats wide receiver shared a photo and video on Instagram. The photo was innocuous enough, as it was just a shot of the two of them on the gridiron. However, the video was of Gronk drinking from a funnel, held by Edelman.

Take a look.

We’d have to agree with Edelman, Gronk should have little issue “blowing the roof off” wherever he is.

