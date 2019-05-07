Julian Edelman Offers Heckler Hilarious Reason Why He’s ‘Jets Fan Too’

Julian Edelman is willing to answer rival fans with his mouth when the calendar prevents him from doing so with his play.

The New England Patriots wide receiver shut down a heckler with a hilarious retort about his personal NFL allegiance Monday night, following a Met Gala afterparty. Edelman was leaving the Standard Hotel with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and former Giants and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when a heckler, who identified himself as a New York Jets fan, directed verbal barbs at Barkley and Beckham. TMZ cameras were filming when Edelman delivered a comeback for the ages.

“I’m a Jets fan too,” Edelman said. “Every time we play them, we win.”

Boom. Roasted.

Edelman isn’t 100 percent correct about the Patriots’ record against the Jets. Since he joined the Patriots in 2009, they have beaten the Jets 16 times and lost five games, including the last six meetings.

Nevertheless, the spirit of Edleman’s joke is spot-on, and the heckler had nothing to say in return.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images