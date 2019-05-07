Kendrick Perkins Rips ‘No Heart’ Celtics For ‘Selfish’ Showing In Bucks Loss

Kendrick Perkins knows what it takes to win an NBA championship, and quite frankly, he didn’t see any of it from his former team Monday night.

Perkins still pulls for the Boston Celtics, so he was like all other Celtics fans watching Monday night’s abomination in Game 4 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics again were no-shows on the defensive end which paired poorly with a lack of offensive cohesion en route to a loss that has them on the brink of elimination.

The former NBA center tweeted his thoughts throughout the game, but he especially hit the nail on the head when talking about the Celtics’ biggest problems.

Zero togetherness is what I’m getting from watching the Celtics and Coaches tonight! Showed no heart and played Selfish basketball tonight! The Greek and Bucks imposed their will in every way possible. Very disappointed. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 7, 2019

Perkins also seemed unhappy with the Celtics playing “my turn basketball” on offense, while also pointing out rare defensive ineptitude from Al Horford and how the Green were “hanging their heads” during the loss.

Pretty hard to argue with any of that assessment.

