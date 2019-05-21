Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Warriors have been an absolute wagon during the NBA playoffs, and it’s pretty hard to miss the fact that they have done it mostly without Kevin Durant.

The forward has been sidelined for the entirety of the Warriors’ Western Conference Finals series against the Portland Trail Blazers with a calf injury, which has talking heads questioning his value.

Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard offered up this take, saying that the Warriors’ run in the playoffs without him is Durant’s “worst nightmare.”

And Durant was none too pleased with that take, clapping back on Twitter.

I see a little exaggeration there buddy, my worst nightmare?? U sure that this is the worst that it can get??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 20, 2019

Andre Iguodala chimed in as well with a very-NSFW reply supporting Durant.

Durant also replied to a fan for calling him sensitive.

U right, lemme chill before my sensitivity flare up. u real one bro!!🙏🏾 https://t.co/0hwc0K3Vfh — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 20, 2019

Players coming back at sports talking heads always brings fireworks. And with Durant sidelined, it’s likely he’s done his fair share of perusing on social media.

It has to be tough to watch your team fight for the title while you’re stuck on the sidelines. So Durant’s saltiness here should be well understood.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images