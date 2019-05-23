Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant may be sidelined with a calf injury, but that hasn’t stopped the Golden State Warriors forward from providing us with Grade-A entertainment on the interwebs.

Durant, who has missed most of the Warriors run to the NBA Finals, logged on to bash Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard, who asserted that the Warriors’ success without their star player was Durant’s worst nightmare.

That led to Broussard to go on the air Wednesday to talk about his “love-hate” relationship with Durant and noted the numerous text conversations the two have shared. And Durant came back with a vicious knockout blow, pointing out that Broussard does not have Durant’s number.

Cap. Cap. Cap cap cap….u don’t have my number mannnnn https://t.co/uJhQjR74Zr — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 22, 2019

Potentially caught in a pretty embarrassing gaffe, Broussard came back at Durant, saying while the two may not “text” they have talked through direct messages on Instagram and Twitter.

IG DM, Twitter DM, text – it’s all the same thing nowadays, dude. Don’t act like I’m lying. https://t.co/qynAittN8V — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) May 22, 2019

The Warriors clinching their fifth-straight trip to the NBA Finals is great story line, sure, but this is the NBA rivalry we didn’t know we needed.

