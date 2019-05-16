Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The “playoff beard” essentially has become an unwritten rule if you’re an athlete.

It’s gotten to a point where fans all over will grow their own beards and not shave them until their respective team either wins the championship or is eliminated from playoff contention.

There have been some pretty notable playoff beards in Boston sports (Julian Edelman, Rick Porcello), over the last few years, especially with the city’s dominant postseason runs. But not all players are blessed with the ability to grow a fierce beard for the playoffs.

Former Boston Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis donned a large playoff beard throughout Boston’s regular seasons as well as postseason runs. And while growing a beard clearly never was an issue for Youkilis, he took to Twitter on Wednesday night to recruit some help for Torey Krug.

Can someone please donate some playoff facial hair for my boy @ToreyKrug?! 😜 https://t.co/TXgdDoSbbr — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) May 15, 2019

Youk may be a good candidate to donate to the Boston Bruins defenseman.

Krug may not have the beard Zdeno Chara, Jake DeBrusk or David Backes are sporting, but he and his team do have a 3-0 Eastern Conference Final lead over the Carolina Hurricanes heading into Game 4 on Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images