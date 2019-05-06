Kyle Busch Shreds NASCAR After Dover Cup Race: ‘This Package Sucks’

After laying dormant what felt like forever, angry Kyle Busch is back.

Before the start of the season, Busch decried NASCAR’s new rules package for removing “driver skill” from the equation. For those unaware, the new package essentially enforces new mechanical requirements designed to increase drafting. The goal was to provide tighter, more entertaining racing that prevents leaders from running away from the field.

Whether the package has had the desired impact is up for debate, but we now know that Busch hasn’t changed his stance. In fact, 10 races into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the ever-opinionated driver seems completely fed up with the new rules.

Busch tore into NASCAR after finishing 10th in Monday’s Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway. Clearly upset, Busch used some NSFW language to express his dismay with the new package.

Here’s what the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had to say, via Frontstretch’s Dustin Albino:

“The package sucks. No fucking question about it. It’s terrible. All I can do is bitch about it and fall on deaf ears and we’ll come back with the same thing it in the fall.” @KyleBusch on the package today at @MonsterMile. #NASCAR — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) May 6, 2019

Make of those comments what you will.

But if you ask us, Busch isn’t wining because he believes there are legitimate flaws in the new rules. Rather, the 34-year-old (who has three wins this season) is ticked off that well-funded drivers with superior equipment (such as himself) are finding it tougher to dominate the field than in years prior.

Busch is annoyed that it’s no longer easy for he and his team to dump a bunch of money into the No. 18 Toyota Camry and coast to victory lane. Why a driver blessed with such generational talent hates a challenge is anyone’s guess, but it makes liking an already-unlikable driver even more difficult.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images