It sounds like the Minnesota Vikings have made their move on tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Rudolph said Minnesota has offered to extend his original contract, according to the Star Tribune’s Ben Gossling. Gossling said Rudolph “sounded optimistic something would get done,” and promptly boarded a 6 a.m. flight from New York to arrive in time for the team’s OTAs.

The New England Patriots had reportedly discussed a trade with the Vikings for Rudolph during the offseason, but that obviously did not pan out.

