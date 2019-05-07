Kyle Van Noy, Patriots Already Craving Next Super Bowl: ‘Can’t Be Satisfied’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady once famously said his favorite Super Bowl ring was “the next one.”

Kyle Van Noy shares that mindset.

Van Noy, who took center stage during the victory tour that followed the New England Patriots’ win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, said he and the rest of the team already have their sights set on Super Bowl LIV.

“It was hella fun, I’ll say that,” the veteran linebacker said Tuesday at Gillette Stadium. “I had the time of my life, but now I’m focused already on another season. I want to win again. Can’t be satisfied. We’re definitely not satisfied. If you guys saw how we’re working right now, you’d be pretty impressed with the grit and tenacity we’re showing in this offseason workout already.”

He added: “You would have thought we lost (the Super Bowl) already with the way we’re working.”

After laying the smackdown on Jared Goff and the Rams’ offense in early February, the Patriots enjoyed a two-month break before returning to Foxboro for offseason training, which began in mid-April.

“We’re used to it by now, to have a little short break,” Van Noy said. “I think everyone is rejuvenated. We’re ready for a new challenge.”

The Patriots have reached each of the last three Super Bowls, winning two. This season, they’ll look to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 2003-04 Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images