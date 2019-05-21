Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Knicks will become legitimate NBA Finals contenders if they sign both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency this summer, right?

Not so fast.

Colin Cowherd isn’t high on the idea, explaining Monday on FS1 that he believes there would be “too much drama” and that the situation feels too “combustible” for his liking.

"I know Kevin Durant and Kyrie are great. I don't think it would work. I think it's too much drama… It feels so combustable." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/DbP4oNhf3q — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 20, 2019

Irving and Durant, of course, are two of the most talented players in the NBA. They’re also good friends, which seems to suggest chemistry wouldn’t be an issue despite each player’s superstar status.

You never quite know until the dream becomes a reality, though, and Irving and Durant have very unique personalities. Who’s to say things won’t go south if the Knicks hit a rough patch and the New York media starts to really criticize the tandem? After all, there’s evidence to suggest neither Irving nor Durant is too keen on dealing with outside scrutiny.

Basically, Cowherd might be on to something: While landing Irving and Durant would generate a ton of buzz in the Big Apple, there’s no guarantee it would return the Knicks to prominence, and that’s before taking into account the road blocks created by the Eastern Conference’s current contenders.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports