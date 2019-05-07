Kyrie Irving Unfit As ‘Batman,’ Ex-Celtics Center Kendrick Perkins Concludes

Kyrie Irving can act but, directors shouldn’t cast him as “Batman.”

Former Boston Celtics center concluded as much Tuesday morning when he described the Celtics star as “not a Batman.” Perkins delivered the damming assessment of Irving via Twitter a day after the Celtics lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 113-101 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Listen if y’all think that me and my boy @paulpierce34 was going to go against the grain in this series y’all crazy! Win, lose or draw I was riding with the Bean! Just realized that Kyrie not a Batman! Hell @isaiahthomas took the Cs to the ECF! Hell they got there last year! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 7, 2019

Irving famously wanted to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to escape LeBron James’ shadow and test himself as the leader of his own team, and the Cavs obliged and traded Irving to the Celtics in 2017.

His leadership skills are under intense scrutiny in Boston after the Celtics stumbled through the regular season and now are on the brink of a second-round exit.

Perkins on Monday night ripped the Celtics as “selfish” and playing with “no heart” but he waited until Tuesday to single out Irving a better “Robin” than “Batman.”

Given the timing, and the Celtics’ predicament, we can’t dismiss Perkins’ opinion as the mere musings of a “Joker.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images