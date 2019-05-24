Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s about that time of year, folks. Let’s go crazy over stuff we see on social media.

The 2019 NBA Finals still await, but many within the basketball world already have their minds on the summer. It’s poised to be a wild offseason, as several superstars could be finding new homes.

One of those players is Kyrie Irving, who’s eligible to opt out of his contract and hit free agency July 1. The Los Angeles Lakers suddenly have become a legitimate threat to acquire the star point guard’s services, per reports, and recent Instagram activity from LeBron James only throws gas on that fire. James on Friday “liked” an edited picture of Irving rocking the Purple and Gold with a caption that reads “I like how this feels.”

You can check it out here.

We probably shouldn’t read too much into this, but it’s certainly not going to stop fans and media alike from running wild with theories. Stephen A. Smith likely is disregarding it, as the “First Take” co-host previously reported “there’s no chance in hell” Irving signs with the Lakers.

We’ll have to wait and see if Kevin Durant likes any photos of Irving in a New York Knicks uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images