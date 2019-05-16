Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Jets somehow, someway managed to outdo themselves Wednesday afternoon.

The Jets, no strangers to making headlines for all the wrong reasons, sent shockwaves around the NFL when it was announced they were parting ways with general manager Mike Maccagnan and vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger. The duo spearheaded a very active offseason for New York, which included signing a pair of marquee free agents in addition to the 2019 NFL Draft.

Both of those free-agent signings, however, reportedly were to the chagrin of Adam Gase. The Jets head coach reportedly wanted no part of Le’Veon Bell and thought the price tag for linebacker C.J. Mosley was too high. It’s certainly far from an ideal start in New York for either player, but Bell somewhat comically took the news in stride.

There’s been a BUNCH of false reports and speculation about me in the past about things I’ve said and done, so I’m used to this. I don’t jump to conclusions when I hear or see a story that may affect me. — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 16, 2019

The star running back, of course, is referring to the endless drama he dealt with during his six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The chaos reached a tipping point for Bell in Steel City, but it doesn’t sound like he’s expecting a similar outcome in New York.

Even if reports are true, that won’t stop me from doing what I came here to do…everyone has a job to do, and I’m gonna do mine whether peopIe “like” me or not. I’m here to win football games. — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 16, 2019

We’d love to be a fly on the wall the next time Bell and Gase cross paths.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports