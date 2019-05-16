The New York Jets somehow, someway managed to outdo themselves Wednesday afternoon.
The Jets, no strangers to making headlines for all the wrong reasons, sent shockwaves around the NFL when it was announced they were parting ways with general manager Mike Maccagnan and vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger. The duo spearheaded a very active offseason for New York, which included signing a pair of marquee free agents in addition to the 2019 NFL Draft.
Both of those free-agent signings, however, reportedly were to the chagrin of Adam Gase. The Jets head coach reportedly wanted no part of Le’Veon Bell and thought the price tag for linebacker C.J. Mosley was too high. It’s certainly far from an ideal start in New York for either player, but Bell somewhat comically took the news in stride.
The star running back, of course, is referring to the endless drama he dealt with during his six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The chaos reached a tipping point for Bell in Steel City, but it doesn’t sound like he’s expecting a similar outcome in New York.
We’d love to be a fly on the wall the next time Bell and Gase cross paths.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports