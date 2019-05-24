Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hockey fans unable to attend Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden will still have a chance to catch the game at Boston’s City Hall Plaza. And it’ll come with a little extra entertainment, too.

The NHL announced Friday that rapper Lil Nas X and country singer Chase Rice will take the stage at City Hall Plaza prior to the start of Game 1 between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Admission is free, and fans are encouraged to stick around to watch the game on the big screens following the performance.

Check out their epic announcement:

YEEHAW 🤠@LilNasX and @ChaseRiceMusic will kick off the #StanleyCup Final at Boston's City Hall Plaza ahead of Game 1 on Monday. pic.twitter.com/NEo3JqCckn — NHL (@NHL) May 24, 2019

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop for Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images