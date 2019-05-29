Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has added a little event planning to his offseason schedule.

It’s going to be a party in Foxboro on the first Sunday in September when the New England Patriots raise their sixth Super Bowl banner prior to their 2019 season opener. It’s sure to be quite the scene at Gillette Stadium, and Brady wants one of music’s hottest new acts to take part in the festivities.

Brady on Tuesday made an offer to Lil Nas X, who was in Boston on Monday as part of a pregame concert leading up to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. It sounds like the “Old Town Road” mastermind would be happy to oblige.

sign me tf up 🤠! https://t.co/VHzqKYEttv — nope (@LilNasX) May 28, 2019

This isn’t the first time Brady and Lil Nas X have engaged on Twitter. The star signal-caller offered to add a verse to the rapper’s breakout hit, but we’re still waiting on that collaboration.

The Patriots’ Super Bowl title defense will begin Sep. 8 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a primetime clash.

